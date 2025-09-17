E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Two killed in separate incidents

A Correspondent Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

GUJAR KHAN: Two persons were killed and three others were injured in separate incidents in Gujar Khan on Tuesday, police said.

In the first incident, one person died and three others sustained critical injuries after a speeding trailer rammed into a roadside market in Jhangi Pheru area on Mandra-Chakwal Road in the jurisdiction of Jatli police station.

According to ASP/SDPO Gujar Khan Syed Danial Hassan, the driver of a trailer coming from Mandra side lost control of the vehicle and smashed into pillers and shutters of a shop.

According to Jatli police station, one of the crew members Mohammad Ibrar, resident of Khushab, died on the spot while three others identified as Mohammad Saqib and Mohammad Umar, residents of Sargodha, and Mohammad Kamran, a resident of Khushab, were seriously wounded and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Gujar Khan.

Meanwhile a man was killed after being hit by a Karachi-bound train at Ghungrila railway station on Tuesday morning.

According to Railway police official Amjad Butt, Faisal Murtaza was crossing the main track near Ghungrila railway station when he was hit by the train. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

