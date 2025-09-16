E-Paper | September 16, 2025

KU’s exorbitant fee

Published September 16, 2025

THE University of Karachi (KU) has again raised its MPhil and PhD fee by 10 per cent this year after a massive hike of up to 90pc last year. The cumulative effect of these back-to-back increases has now brought KU’s fee structure close to that of private universities despite its lack of modern infrastructure, underfunded research facilities, and outdated classrooms. This situation is deeply alarming for students who choose public universities due to their affordability.

For many talented students belonging to middle- and lower-income families, public-sector education is the only hope for higher studies. Unfortunately, the consecutive fee hike is forcing these students to either drop out, or abandon their dream of pursuing advanced research degrees.

While the university administration cites reasons, such as the lack of government funding and the so-called market value of degrees, it cannot justify charging an exorbitant fee without corresponding improvements in educational quality, research support, or campus facilities.

The admission test fees, thesis evaluation charges, and semester dues have become a financial burden on students, pushing higher education out of reach for many.

The relevant authorities should intervene in order to review and rationalise the annual fee increase policy, keeping in view the financial hardships of students. The quality of education, research facilities, and campus infrastructure must be improved before imposing any additional financial burden on students.

Furthermore, the university adminis-tration should explore alternative models of funding for itslef. We must remember that education is a public good; it is not a commodity to be sold at market rates.

Razi Alam
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

