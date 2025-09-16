Sri Lanka survive Hong Kong scare for four-wicket win

DUBAI: Sri Lanka were made to sweat before edging Hong Kong by four wickets in the Asia Cup on Monday, as Wanindu Hasaranga’s late cameo spared the former champions an embarrassing stumble.

Chasing 150 on a sluggish surface, Sri Lanka looked comfortable at 119 for two with 31 needed off 30 deliveries, but a flurry of wickets, four for eight runs, set nerves jangling.

Hasaranga steadied the innings with an unbeaten 20 off nine balls, striking two fours and a six to seal victory with seven balls left.

Pathum Nissanka was again the batting linchpin, cracking 68 off 44 balls with six fours and two sixes.

The opener, ranked seventh in the ICC T20 batting standings, posted back-to-back half-centuries to become the tournament’s leading scorer with 118 runs. Fortune favoured him. He was reprieved on 22, 58 and 59, before being run out going for a risky second.

Hong Kong’s spirited effort was undermined by sloppy fielding as they grassed five catches that might have turned the contest on its head.

“It was a very good performance but we’re disappointed we dropped so many catches,” said skipper Yasim Murtaza.

Earlier, after being sent in, Hong Kong charged to 31 for no loss in the first three overs. A 61-run stand from Anshuman Rath (48) and Nizakat Khan (52) anchored their innings, the latter posting his 12th half-century.

Dushmantha Chameera’s pace proved too hot to handle, finishing with two wickets.

“Very pleased with my form, but we have a long way to go,” said Nissanka, who continues to flourish at the top of the order.

The win puts Sri Lanka top of Group ‘B’, all but ensuring a place in the second round with one match in hand.

Scoreboard

HONG KONG:

Z. Ali c K. Mendis b Chameera 23

A. Rath c K.D. Mendis b Chameera 48

B. Hayat st K. Mendis b Hasaranga 4

N. Khan not out 52

Y. Murtaza c Chameera b Shanaka 5

A. Khan not out 4

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-7, NB-1, W-4) 13

TOTAL (for four wickets, 20 overs) 149

DID NOT BAT: S. Wasif, K. Shah, E. Khan, A. Shukla, A. Iqbal

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-41 (Ali), 2-57 (Hayat), 3-118 (Rath), 4-127 (Murtaza)

BOWLING: Thushara 4-0-36-0 (1nb), Chameera 4-0-29-2, Theekshana 4-0-22-0 (4w), Hasaranga 4-0-27-1, Asalanka 3-0-22-0, Shanaka 1-0-5-1

SRI LANKA:

P. Nissanka run out 68

K. Mendis c Rath b Shukla 11

K. Mishara c Hayat b A. Khan 19

K. Perera lbw b Murtaza 20

D. Shanaka not out 6

C. Asalanka c Shukla b E. Khan 2

K.D. Mendis c Hayat b Murtaza 5

W. Hasaranga not out 20

EXTRAS (LB-1, NB-1) 2

TOTAL (for six wickets, 18.5 overs) 153

DID NOT BAT: D. Chameera, M. Theekshana, N. Thushara

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-26 (K. Mendis), 2-62 (Mishara), 3-119 (Nissanka), 4-119 (Perera), 5-122 (Asalanka), 6-127 (K.D. Mendis)

BOWLING: Murtaza 4-0-37-2 (1nb), Shukla 3-0-30-1, Iqbal 2.5-1-18-0, E. Khan 4-0-25-1, Shah 2-0-15-0, A. Khan 3-0-27-1

RESULT: Sri Lanka won by four wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Pathum Nissanka

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025