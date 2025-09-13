Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh with ease in Asia Cup encounter

Sri Lanka won against Bangladesh with ease in their first Twenty20 International (T20I) encounter of the men’s Asia Cup 2025 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The Sri Lankan men’s side chased down the target in just 15 overs after restricting the Tigers to 139 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka had won the toss in Abu Dhabi and elected to bowl in their first match of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh made one change to their playing eleven from their victory over Hong Kong, as left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam came in for the right-arm Taskin Ahmed.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das had top-scored with 59 as Bangladesh beat a spirited Hong Kong by seven wickets in their first match of the Asia Cup on Thursday.

The eight-nation T20 tournament began on Tuesday with Afghanistan beating Hong Kong by 94 runs.

Pakistan, India, Oman and UAE are in Group A, while Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh form Group B.

The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the Super Four stage.

The top two teams will then play the September 28 final in Dubai.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, and Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh: Pervez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (capt and wk), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.