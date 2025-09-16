E-Paper | September 16, 2025

IED defused in S. Waziristan

A Correspondent Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:17am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Security forces on Monday foiled a major terror bid by defusing an improvised explosive device in Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan.

According to officials, the IED, weighing around 20 kilogrammes, was planted near Badshah Jan Kot in the Dazha Ghundai area and was intended to target security forces.

A bomb disposal squad promptly reached the site and successfully defused the device. During the operation, a loud explosion occurred, but no casualties were reported.

Police sources said that unidentified terrorists had planted the explosive device late at night to target security personnel.

It merits a mention here that security forces had established a post in Dazha Ghundai area three weeks ago following an operation, and later set up additional checkposts at Karamzi Stop and Palay Chowk along the Wana-Azam Warsak Road.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

