Van-trailer collision kills couple, son

GUJAR KHAN: A couple and their young son died, and four others were injured in a road accident after the van they were travelling in rammed into a trailer on G.T. Road near Gujar Khan on Sunday morning, police said.

According to the chief patrolling officer of the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP), a carry van coming from Mandra side rammed into a trailer from the rear. Resultantly, Imran Raza, 49; wife, Fauzia Behram, 48; and son, Ali Imran,19, were critically injured and died while being shifted to THQ Hospital. The injured have been identified as Mohsin Raza, 14 years old.

They were admitted to the hospital and later shifted to Rawalpindi for tertiary medical care, Dr Sarmad Kiani, medical superintendent of THQ hospital, Gujar Khan, said.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025