State has become helpless before terrorists, says Fazl

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country, saying everyone’s life is under threat.

“There is no peace in the country. The situation has reached such an alarming level that returning home unhurt is considered a blessing,” he told the provincial general council of JUI-F here on Sunday.

He alleged that state had failed to ensure peace as it had become helpless before the terrorists, who were roaming scot-free.

He linked the current turmoil in the country with the interests of international powers.

JUI-F chief says govt failed to bring any change in policy

“The prevailing unrest has been created by these forces to achieve their goals as this situation suits their interests,” he added.

The JUI-F chief said that international interests were being preferred over Pakistan’s interest that was why the path of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was being blocked.

He said that they had reservations about the previous government of Imran Khan, however, the current government could not bring about a change in the policy.

Commenting on increasing terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that militants had not returned to KP and rest of the country rather they were brought back.

He said that international powers were fully involved in Pakistan’s politics and created such environment, which served their interests.

Mr Rehman also came down hard on the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for what he called its bad governance and alleged corruption. He said that establishment imposed the PTI government on Pakhtuns.

He said that those, who were patronising the PTI government, were equally responsible for destroying the province.

He said that the real owners of mineral resources in KP were the people of the province and the coming generations. “If the rights of the people at local and provincial level are usurped then JUI-F will resist it at all forums,” he added.

Earlier, the provincial general council of JUI-F expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The participants of the meeting said that people were yearning for peace.

The JUI-F leaders also criticised the provincial government for not doing well during the recent devastating floods, which severely hit several districts of the province including Buner, Swat, Dir Lower, Shangla and others.

The meeting was chaired by provincial chief of JUI-F Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman.

The meeting was attended by the members of the general council from across the province.

“People have been disappointed with the government’s role in the recent floods,” said a statement of the party issued here.

The provincial general council of JUI-F also paid tributes to district organisations of party in Buner, Swat, Shangla, Swabi and Mansehra, especially JUI-F leader Mufti Fazl Ghafoor, for their role in relief activities in the flood-hit areas.

The council also decided to hold Mufti Mahmood Conference in Dera Ismail Khan on October 16.

During the meeting, one-year performance report of the executive council of JUI-F was presented by Mohammad Rahim Haqqani while media report was presented by Abdul Jalil Jan.

The meeting also extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the people affected by the devastating floods and expressed the determination that cooperation with the affected families would continue.

The meeting also expressed concerns over announcements about outsourcing certain educational institutions and hospitals and ‘corruption’ in the province.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025