Terrorists torch bank building in Lakki Marwat

Our Correspondent Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

LAKKI MARWAT: Suspected terrorists torched a bank building in Titterkhel town here on Wednesday night.

Police said that a group of terrorists came to the branch of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) located on the Bannu-D I Khan section of Indus Highway, broke the locks, smashed doors and windows and set the building on fire.

“It is not yet clear how much the assailants looted from the bank,” they maintained, saying the bank officials are being approached to assess the actual financial and property loss.

They said the terrorists left before the police reached the spot. A Rescue 1122 official said that a team of firefighters was dispatched to the venue when the control room received information about the incident.

He said the firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

The fire, however, destroyed the building completely, he said.

Police said they had launched a search for the assailants in the surrounding areas.

Separately, terrorists blew up the house of an intelligence official with explosives in Gandi Sahib Khan area of Serai Naurang town in Lakki Marwat district late Wednesday night.

A police official said an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by the terrorists exploded with a big bang, destroying the house of constable Shahid Inam.

He said the terrorists also took away weapons with them before leaving the area. The official said that after the attack, a police contingent started combing the area in search of the attackers.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

