Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in KP’s Khyber tribal district. In fact, the situation in Khyber reminds us of the disruptions in education that tens of thousands of school-age children face across Pakistan because of floods and militancy. As reported, some prefabricated schools in Khyber, which were built to replace educational facilities damaged by militants, are lying unused, mainly because of bottlenecks created by the provincial education department, while some structures were damaged during last month’s torrential rains. It should be remembered that during several militant insurgencies over the last few decades, terrorists closed, damaged or destroyed thousands of schools in KP and erstwhile Fata. Today, as the floodwaters rage through Punjab, and enter Sindh, the educational future of countless children continues to hang in the balance. As per reports, over 400 schools have been damaged during the floods and heavy rainfall in KP this year, while the number for Punjab has crossed 2,000.

As it is, Pakistan faces an education emergency, with around 26m children out of school. The ongoing TTP insurgency in parts of KP, which has caused the displacement of thousands of families in some areas, as well as destruction and displacement resulting from harsh weather, will only add to the emergency. The provinces, therefore, with the centre’s help, must ensure that displaced families have access to education for their children. Once areas are cleared of militants, and the waters subside, educational infrastructure must be rebuilt without delay. Pakistan cannot afford to add millions of children to the already abysmal total of out-of-school youngsters. While rebuilding schools will indeed take time, informal methods can be used to ensure uninterrupted education for affected children. Without basic education, the miseries of the children affected by terrorism and climate disasters will only be compounded.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025