From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Ramazan price hike

KARACHI: The Prime Minister has expressed concern at the price rise in the holy month of Ramazan and directed the provincial Governments to take effective measures to check it... . The Premier reminded the provincial Governments that during Ram­azan last year also, prices of essential articles had gone up in big towns like Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. This caused obvious resentment amongst the consumers. Fixed income groups were the worst sufferers and the price rise had caused strong reaction in Lahore and other places. The Premier has, therefore, directed all agencies to be watchful this time and not allow the prices to rise. —

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from the UN,] the General Assembly ... concluded its general debate on development and international co-operation as China lent full support to the Third World in its struggle to break old international economic relations and establish a new economic order. “We support all the just propositions and reasonable demands contained in the working paper of the Group of 77 regarding transfer of real resources, reform of international monetary system ...” China’s U.N. Amba­s­s­­ador Huang Hua said.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025