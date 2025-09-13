Centre okays establishment of CTD police for GB

GILGIT: The federal government has approved the establishment of a Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) of police in Gilgit-Baltistan, authorising the creation of 613 new posts to combat terror and violent incidents, particularly along the strategic Karakoram Highway (KKH).

Despite the approval, federal and regional officials face significant funding challenges, with financial responsibility for the new posts placed on the “resource-strapped” Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government and construction funds deferred until the next fiscal year.

A Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting, held on July 25, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commi­ssion, reviewed the GB government sponsored pro­ject “Raising of Cou­nter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) in GB”, which carries a cost of over 1.5 billion rupees.

The initiative follows a directive from the prime minister, who during a visit on Nov 6, last year, ordered the establishment of the CTD in GB within six months.

The project aims to enh­ance the capacity of the GB Police by addressing “critical gaps in human and technical reso­urces, enabling effective res­ponses to terrorist incidents and the conduct of comprehensive investigations”.

While the CDWP approved the civil works component of the project — the construction of a CTD HQs in Gilgit and a regional office in Chilas at a cost of Rs720.50 million — it noted the allocation would not be made until the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the 2026-27 fiscal year.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs, GB and States and Frontier Regions will sponsor the project.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives cited “reduced fiscal space in PSDP” and a “substantial” existing financial commitment to GB as reasons for the delay. It told the GB government to either execute the project using its own resources or approach the Finance Division for recurring budget support.

The planning division’s chairman told the meeting that the PSDP is meant for development, while expenses like arms and ammunition are recurring costs that should be covered by the current budget.

The GB Home Department informed the forum that its own regional budget has no room to accommodate new projects and that it is already facing a shortage of resources, a situation exacerbated by ongoing floods.

It said the Finance Division is considering a reduction of Rs40 billion from the already approved SDP, This reduction would limit the PSDP to funding only ongoing strategic projects.

Separately, the Federal Finance Division concurred with the creation of the 613 posts for the new department. However, in a letter to the GB Home and Prisons Department, it attached strict conditions.

“I am directed to… convey the concurrence of Finance Division for the creation of 613 posts for CTD, Gilgit-Baltistan,” the letter from Section Officer Babar Nazir stated.

It stipulated that the “additional financial implications shall be met out by the GB government from their available resources and no additional funds will be provided for this purpose”.

