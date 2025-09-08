E-Paper | September 08, 2025

GB police chief bans use of TikTok by personnel to ensure ‘discipline’

Imtiaz Ali Taj Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 04:48pm
A person holds a smartphone with the TikTok logo displayed in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File
A person holds a smartphone with the TikTok logo displayed in this picture illustration. — Reuters/File

The Gilgit-Baltistan police chief on Monday banned the use of social media platform TikTok by personnel of the force for the purpose of maintaining “discipline”.

A notification issued today from the office of the GB inspector general of police said: “In order to maintain discipline, uniformity and dignity of the force, it is hereby directed that no GB police officer/official shall use social media platform (TikTok).”

It ordered all district police officers and unit heads to bring the direction to the notice of all personnel under their command, warning that any non-compliance would be “viewed seriously and cause disciplinary action”.

In July, two constables from the Security Division Islamabad were suspended and facing an inquiry for allegedly violating the capital police’s social media policy by making and uploading TikTok videos in uniform.

Sources had said that dozens of other lower-ranking officials had been warned and directed to remove their TikTok accounts to avoid further action.

In March, the Punjab Police warned its officials against expressing “offensive views” about the state using their personal social media accounts.

In September 2024, the Islamabad and Punjab Police had devised policies regarding the use of social media platforms by officials and officers. The policies had restrained police officers and officials from giving any opinions or statements across all social media platforms.

Heads were also made responsible for personally supervising and monitoring the activities of officers and officials posted in their respective divisions, zones and units.

In the same month, the government had once again asked its employees to refrain from using social media to express political or religious opinions as well as from sharing information with any unauthorised government official or the media.

