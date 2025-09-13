E-Paper | September 13, 2025

HEC executive director assumes charge

Published September 13, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ziaul Qayyum on Friday resumed charge of Executive Director Higher Education Commission (HEC) after the Islamabad High Court suspended the orders of a local court ,.

The Islamabad High Court will now take up the case on October 1. The service of Dr Zia was terminated by HEC commission in May. Later on civil court had suspended orders of HEC commission and reinstated him. Subsequently, a court of additional judge decided the case against him. However, IHC had suspended order of additional judge and fixed the matter for October 1.

Subsequently, HEC notified his charge resumption on Friday and he started work.

The HEC governing body had removed Dr Qayyum from the position of the ED over “poor performance”, two years before completion of his four-year tenure. While, he had been contesting that he would not given opportunity to defend his case.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025

