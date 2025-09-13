NCIB panel reviews progress of biotech pilot project

RAWALPINDI: The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funded project establishment of ‘National Center of Industrial Biotechnology (NCIB) for pilot manufacturing of bioproducts using synthetic biology and metabolic engineering technologies’ at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi convened the second meeting of its Scientific and Industrial Advisory Board (SIAB) to review progress, outline future directions, and strengthen academia-industry collaboration.

On this occasion, NCIB signed strategic MoUs with M/S Shimadzu and Wali Group, M/S Biodyne, M/S Orbit Seeds Pvt Ltd, and M/S Infinity Grow Pvt Ltd These partnerships aim to enhance research and development, facilitate field trials, and accelerate the commercialisation of innovative bioproducts.

The Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof Dr Qamar uz Zaman, highlighted that the establishment of NCIB reflects the joint commitment of the university’s project team, project director, director P&D, and director ORIC toward advancing applied research and fostering strong industry linkages to strengthen Pakistan’s bio-economy and sustainable agricultural growth.

