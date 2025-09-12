Balochistan cabinet approves landmark policies on transgender rights and minority welfare, bans hate speech

The Balochistan government has approved policies regarding the province’s first transgender strategy, the establishment of an endowment fund for minorities and a ban on hateful content.

A press release from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday said that presiding over the 19th cabinet meeting, CM Sarfraz Bugti described the decisions as a guarantee for the province’s public interest and sustainable development, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to practical reforms that uplifted minorities, women and the transgender community.

It added that the cabinet approved the formulation of a dedicated fund to enhance facilities and ensure equal opportunities for minority communities, approved a province-wide ban on the publication of hate speech to foster societal harmony and curb divisive rhetoric and endorsed Balochistan’s inaugural policy for transgender individuals, aimed at securing their rights and promoting social and economic inclusion.

Addressing the meeting, CM Bugti said the cabinet’s decisions were a “guarantee of public interest and sustainable development” in the province.

“Our government believes in moving forward with all segments of society and is taking practical steps to protect the rights of marginalised groups, including minorities, women, and transgender people,” he said.

He added that major projects in health, education, and infrastructure were being initiated to provide better facilities and deliver improved services to the public and lasting progress.

CM Bugti said that the cabinet’s decisions served as a “practical demonstration of transparency and good governance, reflecting a positive and sustainable journey” towards the province’s progress and prosperity.

The Balochistan Assembly in July had adopted an important bill about providing protection to women at their workplace from harassment, with members terming it a significant step towards ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for working women in the province.

The bill was moved in the House by Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, adviser to the chief minister on women development.

Cabinet’s other decisions

The provincial cabinet also approved a comprehensive plan to modernise air travel infrastructure, designated Sakran and Karbala as new tehsils to bring essential services closer to underserved populations, approved the construction of a state-of-the-art healthcare facility to improve medical access in the region and endorsed the reinstatement of historic district names Khaliqabad and Shaheed Sikandarabad, in line with a Supreme Court ruling.

The government emphasised that new regulations should be adopted to ensure safe and effective disposal of medical waste across healthcare institutions.

Development charges were waived for World Food Programme shipments destined for Afghanistan.

The cabinet backed the bill introduced by PPP MNAs Shazia Marri and Qadir Patel, supporting legal reforms at the provincial level, and also ratified the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2024 presented by MNA Riaz Fatyana.

The meeting further endorsed the integration of Institutes under the Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA), streamlining technical education across the province.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a modern Prince Fahd Hospital in Dalbandin to provide quality healthcare facilities to the public.

Additionally, the cabinet approved the “Hospital Waste Management Rules 2025” to ensure the effective and safe management of waste in health centres.