CM Bugti vows terrorism cleanup, better governance in Balochistan

Ali Jan Mangi Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 07:30am

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has declared the elimination of terrorism and the improvement of governance as the province’s foremost priorities.

Speaking at an open kachehry in the Bhekar area of Dera Bugti district, he urged political stakeholders to move beyond “non-issues” and focus on the real challenges hindering development.

The event drew a large turnout of citizens and members of the provincial assembly, offering a rare platform for direct public engagement.

CM Bugti listened attentively to public grievances and issued immediate directives to officials, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to swift and practical solutions.

The chief minister described terrorism as a “cancer” that has deeply affected all segments of society. He commended the sacrifices made by the people of Dera Bugti in their pursuit of peace and national unity, emphasising that the integrity of the state must be upheld at all costs.

He warned against the practice of linking everyday societal issues with state responsibilities, stressing that such narratives undermine national cohesion.

“The government’s doors are open to all,” he assured, highlighting his commitment to inclusive and responsive governance.

While affirming the public’s right to peaceful protest, the chief minister condemned disruptive actions such as road blockades, warning that coercion and violence will not be tolerated. He called for responsible civic engagement that respects public convenience and national dignity.

To enhance service delivery at the grassroots level, CM Bugti directed local government representatives to adopt a more proactive approach. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to providing development funds to local bodies, contingent upon transparency and alignment with national values.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

