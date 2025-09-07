Balochistan govt warns protesters against disrupting law and order ahead of shutter-down strike

The Balochistan government on Sunday put out a statement warning protesters against disrupting law and order during a shutter-down strike across the province, including Quetta, on September 8 (Monday).

Six opposition political parties announced a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike earlier this week, to protest against the suicide bombing that targeted a Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) pu­­blic meeting at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium on Tuesday, which left 15 dead and 38 injured.

The strike call has been given jointly by six political parties, including the BNP-M, PTI, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), National Party, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen and Jamaat-i-Islami.

While the provincial government noted in the statement that protest is a fundamental right, it warned demonstrators against blocking roads and highways.

“Strict and immediate action will be taken against those who try to obstruct the freedom of movement and routines of life of citizens,” the Balochistan Home Department warned.

“Elements who take the law into their own hands will not be tolerated under any circumstances and those who put citizens in danger through force or violence will not be forgiven.”

The statement added that nobody would be allowed to obstruct public facilities and that “strict legal action will also be taken against any attempt to affect any federal subject”.

The department declared that hospitals, public transport, fuel stations and markets will remain functional at all times and the closure of schools and medical facilities would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal issued a video statement calling upon people to join the strike. Calling the suicide attack a “painful and tragic act”, he asked why the state did not respond to it.

“Isn’t the state responsible for this? Wasn’t it the duty of the state to protect these innocent people?” he asked. “What was their (BNP-M workers) fault? They did not pick up a gun. They did not kidnap anyone or engage in corruption. They raised the BNP flag.

“The Balochistan National Party, Pashtun Khamili Awami Party, National Party, PTI, Wahdatul Muslimin, have decided that on September 8, the Balochistan Bar will be shut down, and a mass strike will be carried out,” he added.

“My request to all the people of Balochistan, regardless of whether they are from a certain district or speak a certain language, or whether they are Baloch, Pashtun, Hazara, or settlers, is to make the strike on September 8 successful.”

Mengal said that the protest “will not affect the rulers”, but noted that the world would observe their movement.

“We want the world to know that these criminals, whoever they are and their atrocities, will be exposed,” he added. “I would like to request the people of every sect of thought to succeed in this protest and prove to the world that the people and protectors of Balochistan are alive.”