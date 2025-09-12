E-Paper | September 12, 2025

RECRUITMENT PROCESS

From the Newspaper Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 11:10am

RECRUITMENT PROCESS: After the 2024 general elections, the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)imposed a ban on all kinds of recruitment. Besides, it also approved the Removal from Service Act, 2025. The process of recruitment against advertisements published in 2021-22 is still pending. Students who graduated during the last few years have suffered. Many talented candidates have moved abroad or become overage. Recently, according to a new notification by the provincial government, it is now necessary to obtain approval from the Finance Department for any kind of recruitment. This development simply means that there would be further delays in the appointment process. The authorities concerned in KP should stop playing with the future of the young generation, and expedite the recruitment process.

Saad Ullah
Peshawar

KACHEHRY STATION: The Metro Bus System operates red buses between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. During the initial period, one bus terminal was named Kachehry Station as the federal district courts were in Markaz F-8 in Islamabad at the time. Now the courts have been shifted to the Court Complex in the capital’s G-11 area. However, no one has bothered to change the name of the station, causing much disturbance to the commuters. The authorities concerned should change the name of the station to Marghazar or some other suitable name so that people may not disembark the bus at the wrong station.

Khalid Mustafa
Islamabad

DRAMATIC BULLETINS: This is with reference to the letter ‘News without music’ (July 28). I, too, find the background music during news bulletins irritating and unnecessary. Apart from this, the high-pitched tone of the news-casters, designed to create a dramatic effect, sounds comic and farcical. Frankly speaking, it also grates the senses and causes anxiety. Television channels in the country should emulate the delivery style of major international networks.

Hasan Pervez
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...