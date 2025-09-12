RECRUITMENT PROCESS: After the 2024 general elections, the government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)imposed a ban on all kinds of recruitment. Besides, it also approved the Removal from Service Act, 2025. The process of recruitment against advertisements published in 2021-22 is still pending. Students who graduated during the last few years have suffered. Many talented candidates have moved abroad or become overage. Recently, according to a new notification by the provincial government, it is now necessary to obtain approval from the Finance Department for any kind of recruitment. This development simply means that there would be further delays in the appointment process. The authorities concerned in KP should stop playing with the future of the young generation, and expedite the recruitment process.

Saad Ullah

Peshawar

KACHEHRY STATION: The Metro Bus System operates red buses between Islamabad and Rawalpindi. During the initial period, one bus terminal was named Kachehry Station as the federal district courts were in Markaz F-8 in Islamabad at the time. Now the courts have been shifted to the Court Complex in the capital’s G-11 area. However, no one has bothered to change the name of the station, causing much disturbance to the commuters. The authorities concerned should change the name of the station to Marghazar or some other suitable name so that people may not disembark the bus at the wrong station.

Khalid Mustafa

Islamabad

DRAMATIC BULLETINS: This is with reference to the letter ‘News without music’ (July 28). I, too, find the background music during news bulletins irritating and unnecessary. Apart from this, the high-pitched tone of the news-casters, designed to create a dramatic effect, sounds comic and farcical. Frankly speaking, it also grates the senses and causes anxiety. Television channels in the country should emulate the delivery style of major international networks.

Hasan Pervez

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025