US vover for Zionists

THE Zionists, who are basically European settlers in Palestine, have increased their attacks on Al-Quds, the third holiest site in Islam. There have been a number of attacks in the last few weeks. In fact, there have been attacks on mosques in several areas across the occupied land. Palestinian homes have been demolished, Arab land has been torched, farm animals have been killed, and electricity and water supplies have been damaged.

It is abundantly clear that the much-hyped peace plan has failed to achieve anything so far except in terms of providing cover to the occupiers to grab more land and kill more Palestinians. Aid agencies are on record saying they have not been able to deliver any humanitarian aid or medicines since the announcement of the peace plan. The violations by the occupiers have been well documented by the United Nations.

With all this happening, one does wonder why so many have joined the Board of Peace. The Israelis are annexing Gaza under complete facilitation provided by the United States. The board is only providing cover to the annexation. All this while, Muslim members of the board have done nothing. But, is it unexpected?

Angabeen Ahmad

Karachi

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026