THE GRAPEVINE

Independence is Key

Mawra Hocane wants girls to be economically self-reliant. It’s a noble thought. This is how she has worded it in an Instagram message: “I was taught at a very young age that, for girls, financial independence is very important. You don’t understand that in your childhood. Urwa [her sister] and I were schoolgoing girls when mama pushed us to do theatre. It helped us build a work ethic. It becomes ingrained in you from a young age to make yourself useful, to work hard.” Indeed, working hard is the key to becoming self-sufficient, which not many realise.

Flooded

Floodwaters have caused considerable damage in the provinces of Punjab and KP and threaten to do so in Sindh as well. Among countless people whose properties have been damaged by the unstoppable floodwaters is actress and singer Arifa Siddiqui. In a video that she shared with her followers, her house in Lahore’s Chuhang locality can be seen inundated with water. It’s a sad, sad situation. We hope and pray that Arifa S, and others who have suffered because of the devastating floods, recover from the trauma as soon as possible.

The Unbearable Lightness of Being

Channing Tatum is busy filming a movie titled Roofman these days. To do justice to the part he’s playing, he had to lose 70lbs. Yes, you read that right… 70! After rigorous training and diet plans to bring his weight down, the actor also had to face mental health issues. “It was a sort of emptiness and a sadness to it. I would just see myself, and I would seem hollow. And the movie, a lot for me, was a lot [about] loneliness, and a real meditation for that wanting to be full and trying to fill an empty vessel. That empty feeling sucks after a little while.” It sure does, Channing T. Acting ain’t a cakewalk.

Madonna Biopic

A movie based on the life and career of pop icon Madonna is on the anvil. Interestingly, she herself is the co-writer of the film. Perhaps more importantly, the question should be asked: who is playing her character? Well, it’s none other than Julia Garner (Ozark). When asked to spill the beans about the project, the actress said: “I can’t say too much about it. But yes, it’s a work in progress.” To be honest, anything to do with Madonna will always be a work in progress, if you know what we mean.

Dosanjh Out

Despite the fact that Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most sought-after Indian actors, he seems to be getting, or opting to do, less and less work. Among the big screen projects that he’s named in, one is the multi-starrer No Entry 2. News is that he is no more a part of it and has made his exit. This has been confirmed by the producer of the film, Boney Kapoor, who exclaimed this to a journalist: “We parted ways.” The other actors signed up for No Entry 2 are Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor… which doesn’t say much about the project. So, good decision Diljit D.

Not Like Father

One of the richest man on Earth Elon Musk’s staunchest detractors is his eldest daughter, Vivian Wilson. Contrary to what people may think — that she may have oodles of money inherited from her father — she lives like a commoner. It has recently been reported that she doesn’t have any inheritance. Although her mother [Musk’s ex-wife Justine Wilson] is rich, Vivian W lives with three roommates in Los Angeles which, according to her, is cheaper. Also, she claims, she doesn’t have a desire to be super-rich. Hmmm… Is she really his daughter? We say this in a good way.

