Wonder Craft: Bottle cap kitty

Sometimes, when schoolwork feels a bit dull and you just need a little fun, the class or lecture doesn’t always give you that break. That’s when a small craft can turn boring moments into something enjoyable.

Today, we are making a school DIY project: a pencil topper. It’s fun to make, playful to use and cool to write with.

Supplies you need:

  1. Bottle cap

  2. A few beads; you can use small colourful thermocol balls as well

  3. Glitters or sequins (optional)

  4. One small pompom

  5. Piece of hard plastic (if available)

  6. A piece of foam sheet in any colour

  7. Black marker

  8. Hot glue

  9. Scissors or paper cutter

Directions:

  1. With the help of an elder, cut out the plastic inside the bottle cap, so only the ring is left; picture 2.

  2. Cut two small plastic circles the same size as the ring. Glue one circle on the ring using hot glue, picture 3.

  3. Put beads, thermocol balls, or sequins inside the cap, picture 4.

  4. Close it by gluing the second plastic circle piece on top, picture 5.

  5. Stick a small pompom on top of your pencil or pen, picture 6.

  6. Glue the bottle cap filled with beads or balls onto the pompom. Press gently, but firmly, picture 7.

  7. Cut out two small triangles for kitty ears and glue them on top of the cap, picture 8.

  8. Use a marker to draw winking eyes and a mouth on the plastic, picture 9.

And that’s it; your cute kitty pencil topper is ready to make your day fun! n

The writer can be contacted at ithecraftman@gmail.com

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 13th, 2025

