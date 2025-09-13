Book review : The Ultimate Super Mario Run Handbook

Anything connected to Super Mario is always fun and colourful — whether it’s a video game, a book, a mobile game or even a board game. The Ultimate Super Mario Run Handbook keeps up with that promise.

Just like its name says, it captures the excitement and spirit of Super Mario Run, Nintendo’s mobile adventure, from the very first page. For those of us who grew up hearing Mario stories, this book feels like a shortcut to learning everything about him.

Full of bright screenshots and funny, playful pictures, the book looks just like the game itself. Whether you enjoy Mario by reading or playing, the book perfectly showcases magic. It encourages players to try things out, practice their timing and think smartly about how to win.

For example, it explains why collecting the special-coloured coins is so essential — not only for bragging rights, but also for opening secret paths and rewards. It also shares clever tips for doing better in Toad Rally, where quick moves and cool tricks help you beat your rivals. The handbook also explains Kingdom Builder Mode, where you get to build your very own Mario kingdom!

Who is Wario and when did Mario’s mischievous rival first appear in the Mario world? How long has Mario been wearing the wrong-coloured overalls? And who gave poor Yoshi a big scare back in the early days? These are just some of the funny and surprising facts hidden in the handbook — little pieces of trivia that make you smile while diving deeper into Mario’s adventures.

The book, written by Chris Scullion and published by Carlton Books, is easy to read. New Mario fans will enjoy the easy-to-follow advice, while long-time players will like the reminders about advanced tricks, such as chaining jumps, wall kicks and special mid-air moves. The handbook also reminds readers to keep practicing and to be patient, showing that getting better takes time — an important lesson for both games and real life. Whether you are new to Super Mario Bros or already a fan, by the time you reach page 79, the last page, you’ll definitely feel like a Mario fan.

In the end, The Ultimate Super Mario Run Handbook works as both a helpful guide and a fun celebration of everything Mario. It teaches, encourages and entertains, making it the perfect companion for anyone who wants to enjoy Nintendo’s mobile adventure.

