The weekly weird

World robot games open in Beijing

The World Humanoid Robot Games took place in Beijing recently, featuring more than 500 AI-powered robots from 16 countries competing in sports such as kickboxing, track, soccer, and dance.

The opening ceremony saw a few mishaps, including a robot toppling over while attempting to light the ceremonial torch. In the 1,500-metre race, one competitor was disqualified after its head fell off mid-stride. Soccer matches also brought unintended drama when a tripping robot sent several others tumbling, forcing organisers to reset the field.

Despite the glitches, the event highlights both the rapid progress and the ongoing challenges in developing robots capable of complex human-like movement.

Woman reclaims Coca-Cola collection record

A North Carolina woman has recaptured her Guinness World Records title for the largest Coca-Cola memorabilia collection, which now totals 5,623 unique items.

Debbie Indicott of Lenoir first won the record in 2020 with 2,028 items and had grown her collection to more than 5,000 by 2023. She briefly lost the title last year to fellow collector Jeffery S. Fouke Jr., whose collection reached 5,237 pieces. Indicott admitted her passion wasn’t always easy to share, since her husband’s father worked for Pepsi. “At first, it was kind of a no-no to have Coke in his household,” she said. “But as my collection grew, he came to accept it and even enjoys looking at everything now.”

Texas chicken crowned oldest at 14

A pet chicken in Texas has been certified as the world’s oldest living chicken by Guinness World Records at 14 years and 69 days old.

Pearl, an Easter-Egger hen hatched in 2011, belongs to Little Elm resident Sonya Hull. Hull said Pearl has lived nearly twice the average lifespan of her breed. “She’s defied all odds,” she said, noting most hens live between five and eight years.

With limited mobility now, Pearl spends most of her time in the laundry room, occasionally watching TV, and shares the home with an elderly cat and a kitten that often keeps her company. The previous record-holder, Peanut from Illinois, lived to 21 before passing away in December 2023.

China’s ‘Eye of Jinxi’ finally abandoned

The owner of the “Eye of Jinxi,” a well-known nail house in Jiangxi Province, has finally moved out after months of enduring constant highway traffic.

Huang Ping had refused government buyout offers, including one worth 1.6 million yuan ($223,000), due to the payment terms. In response, a highway was built around his home, leaving it stranded in the middle of busy traffic.

As cars and trucks roared past day and night, the house became unliveable. Locals recently noticed broken windows and weeds overtaking the property, and Huang confirmed his family had relocated to a rented home nearby. Critics online mocked his decision to hold out, noting the property would now fetch far less than the original compensation offer.

