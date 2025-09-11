Quetta ATC extends BYC chief Mahrang Baloch’s physical remand by 15 more days: lawyer

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Quetta on Thursday extended the physical remand of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief Dr Mahrang Baloch and other organisers of the group on the police’s request, according to her lawyer.

Advocate Israr Baloch told Dawn.com: “The arrested leaders of the BYC were presented before Judge Muhammad Ali Mubeen of Quetta ATC -1, who extended their physical remand in police custody for 15 more days on the police’s request,” adding that apart from Mahrang, Bebow Baloch, Sibghatullah Shahji, Gulzadi and Beberg Baloch were presented in the court as well.

The BYC is a Baloch advocacy group working against enforced disappearances since 2018.

Its chief Mahrang, along with other BYC members, was arrested on March 22 on allegations of “attacking” the Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”. The arrests were made a day after the group faced a police crackdown while protesting against alleged enforced disappearances.

Mahrang was taken into custody under Section 3 of the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO) — a law that empowers authorities to arrest and detain individuals suspected of posing a threat to public order — for a period of 30 days (first term). Thereafter, her detention was extended for an additional 30 days (second term) through a decision of the Balochistan Home Department in April.

After the BYC leaders had completed three months in custody in June, the provincial government issued a fourth extension order, extending their imprisonment by another 15 days.

Following their detention under the MPO, cases were also registered against Mahrang and other BYC leaders under different sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code.

While in custody, Mahrang and other BYC leaders’ remand has been extended multiple times.

Last month, an ATC in Karachi issued a non-bailable warrant for Mahrang in a case pertaining to sedition.