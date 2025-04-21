Mahrang’s detention extended by a month: lawyer

Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch’s detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordnance (MPO) was extended for one more month, her lawyer said on Monday.

Mahrang and other BYC activists were arrested on March 22 for allegedly “attacking” Quetta Civil Hospital and “inciting people to violence”, a day after their members faced a police crackdown in Quetta while protesting against alleged enforced disappearances.

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on April 10 reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Mahrang’s sister Nadia Baloch seeking her release and that of other BYC activists who had been sent to jail under Section 3 of the MPO, which empowers authorities to “arrest and detain suspected persons”.

Lawyer Imran Baloch told Dawn.com today that he found out about the extension through the administration at Quetta jail and not through an official notification or order.

“Mahrang was supposed to be detained for only one month, which would end today,” he said. “No notification [about extending detention] was issued by the Home Department, but we were informed through the jail administration, while Dr Mahrang Baloch has also been informed.”

Imran added that a decision regarding Mahrang’s detention was to be taken by the home department committee, but it extended her detention “to provide her family an opportunity to seek legal remedies”.

“We have not received any formal letter or notification about this, so we will submit an application to the department for a formal notice,” Imran added. “If we are not provided with the notification, we will approach the court.”

Mahrang’s arrest drew widespread condemnation from Baloch rights activists and international rights bodies.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor said on X she was “very concerned” about the reported arrests of Dr Mahrang and others. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said it “strongly urges the state to avoid taking excessive steps to curb dissent”.

The Balochistan National Party-Mengal started a “long march” from Wadh to Quetta on March 28 to protest the arrests of BYC leaders and activists, including Mahrang and Sammi Deen Baloch, who was released on April 1. The sit-in concluded on April 16, with the party announcing it would launch a public outreach movement instead.