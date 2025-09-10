E-Paper | September 12, 2025

Qatar ‘working with the US’ to prevent any further Israeli attacks

Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 11:12am

Majed al-Ansari, the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, tells AJ that Israel’s PM Netanyahu has sent “a very clear message” to any country that engages in peace efforts, even those that help Israel when captives are taken, that “mediators will be scapegoated, will not be safe, and there will be no respect for the sanctity of their job”.

When asked about speculation about the US giving the green light for the attack, the spokesman said Washington only informed Qatar of the bombing after it took place, but noted that Trump had called the Qatari leader and assured him such an attack would not take place again.

“His Highness [Emir of Qatar] made it very clear that this attack will not go unanswered, and that we will take all legal and diplomatic means in response,” al-Ansari told Al Jazeera, adding that Netanyahu has shown “absolutely no respect for his partners and allies – or even his friends and adversaries — at the same time”.

“We want to make it very clear that in our partnership with the US, we do not take it lightly the fact that Israel would attack … like this, and we are working with the US to make sure these kinds of incursions never happen again,” he added.

