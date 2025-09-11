E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Man held for ‘stealing’ wife’s jewellery

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:39am

LAHORE: The Model Town police arrested a man for allegedly stealing the gold ornaments worth Rs30 million of his wife.

Reports said woman Amina had lodged a theft case against unidentified suspects some days back.

In the FIR, she had alleged that on the day of the incident she had gone to the house of her sister. As she came back, she found the gold ornaments worth over Rs30m missing.

On Tuesday, the police reportedly questioned the husband of the woman who confessed to his crime saying that he had sold out some gold ornaments in the market at throwaway price.

A police official said the woman’s husband has been formally arrested for further investigations.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...