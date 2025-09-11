Man held for ‘stealing’ wife’s jewellery

LAHORE: The Model Town police arrested a man for allegedly stealing the gold ornaments worth Rs30 million of his wife.

Reports said woman Amina had lodged a theft case against unidentified suspects some days back.

In the FIR, she had alleged that on the day of the incident she had gone to the house of her sister. As she came back, she found the gold ornaments worth over Rs30m missing.

On Tuesday, the police reportedly questioned the husband of the woman who confessed to his crime saying that he had sold out some gold ornaments in the market at throwaway price.

A police official said the woman’s husband has been formally arrested for further investigations.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025