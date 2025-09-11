Call for joint action against cervical cancer

KARACHI: Speakers at a seminar held on Wednesday underscored the need for collective action against the spread of Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the primary cause of cervical cancer and one of the “leading contributors” to cancer-related deaths among women in Pakistan.

The event — A Unified Front: Advancing HPV Prevention in Sindh — was organised against the backdrop of a provincial HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 9-14, scheduled from Sept 15 to 27. Part of a nationwide initiative, it marks the “country’s first-ever” HPV vaccine drive.

The seminar brought together key stakeholders, government representatives, healthcare professionals and civil society members, emphasising prevention through awareness, vaccination, and access to screening and treatment.

In his remarks, Dr Abdul Bari, president of the Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN), which organised the event at a local hotel, shared the organisation’s initiatives in spearheading HPV awareness and vaccination efforts.

“This effort is deeply personal for us. Every girl vaccinated, free of cost, is a daughter whose future is safeguarded, and a community that grows stronger as a result,” he said.

“We are proud to walk hand in hand with the government to make this possible for all girls and their families,” he added.

Dr Raj Kumar, project director for the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Sindh and the event’s chief guest, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the role of vaccines in protecting against several illnesses.

“Every girl deserves the chance to grow up free from cervical cancer. The introduction of the EPI vaccine in Sindh is a groundbreaking step towards safeguarding the health and future of every girl. With this vaccine, we can save thousands of lives,” he said, adding that the vaccination campaign reflected the government’s commitment to protecting the rights and wellbeing of girls.

This was followed by an interactive panel discussion featuring experts from IHHN, EPI Sindh, and Mannion Daniels Ltd, as well as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The session was facilitated by Sania Saeed, IHHN’s brand ambassador for childhood cancer.

