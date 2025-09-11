Porters at Torkham get identification cards

KHYBER: Authorities at Torkham border on Wednesday distributed identification cards among local porters to provide them access up to the zero point.

Officials said initially 250 porters were given these cards after verification by the local administration as movement of porters was restricted due to security reasons.

They said the cards would be valid for six months, allowing them to carry personal belongings of arriving and returning Afghans or locals.

The officials said more such cards would be issued as the process of verification of a similar number of porters was still underway.

Officials, however, insisted these cards were provided to only those persons who had their national passports with them, but they won’t require a visa for their daily movement up to the zero point.

The porters welcomed the move, expressing hope it would ease their movement near the crossing point.

They said they had long been demanding unhindered but regulated movement up to the zero point as carrying luggage of passengers was their only source of income, which was adversely affected by the visa policy introduced by the government a few years ago.

