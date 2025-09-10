Heavy Electrical Complex acquisition cleared

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of a shareholding in Heavy Electrical Complex (Private) Ltd by DW Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd from IMS Engineering (Pvt) Ltd, under a share purchase agreement.
DW Pakistan, a conglomerate involved in investment and acquisitions across various sectors, is not currently active in manufacturing, engineering, or energy markets.
In contrast, Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) manufactures and repairs power transformers, including large capacity units for Pakistan’s power transmission and distribution networks. IMS Engineering, the seller, provides engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and commissioning services.
Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025