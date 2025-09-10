E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Heavy Electrical Complex acquisition cleared

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 10:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Co­­mpetition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has ap­­pr­oved the acquisition of a shareholding in Heavy Electrical Complex (Priv­ate) Ltd by DW Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd from IMS Engi­neering (Pvt) Ltd, under a share purchase agreement.

DW Pakistan, a conglomerate involved in investment and acquisitions across various sectors, is not currently active in manufacturing, engineering, or energy markets.

In contrast, Heavy Electrical Complex (HEC) manufactures and repairs power transformers, inclu­ding large capacity units for Pakistan’s power tra­n­smission and distribution networks. IMS Engi­nee­r­ing, the seller, provides engineering, procurem­ent, construction (EPC), and commissioning services.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

