Five of a family killed in road accident on Hazara Motorway in KP: Rescue 1122 spokesperson

Five members of a family were killed in a road accident on the Hazara Motorway in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur district late on Monday night, according to Rescue 1122.

Faraz Bilal Sidiqqui, the spokesperson for Rescue 1122 in Haripur, told Dawn.com that the accident took place when a trailer en route to Rawalpindi collided with a car near Maqsood interchange on the motorway.

“As a result, five members of a family, including three men and two women, were killed,” he said.

Sidiqqui added that rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies to a type-D hospital in Haripur district’s Havelian.

Accidents are common on highways and motorways across Pakistan, caused by reckless driving, speeding, driver fatigue, and poor vehicle maintenance. Poor road conditions contribute to mishaps, while weak enforcement of traffic laws allows violations to go unchecked, worsening the situation.

In August, a policeman deployed on the security of a Chinese delegation had died while six others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured when a mobile van had overturned near Chechiyan interchange of the Hazara Motorway.

The incident, according to police, had occurred when the front tyre of the escort van burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to overturn.

In May, two people were killed and one was injured when a car had veered off a bridge on the Hazara Motorway plunged into the dried bed of a watercourse. Local police said that speeding caused the fatal accident.