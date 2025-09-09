Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in the ascendancy in Sharjah and Salman Ali Agha’s men needed someone to step up — a match-winner. Enter Mohammad Nawaz: the spinner, who took five wickets, completed a hat-trick and secured a thumping 75-run victory for Pakistan. Salman’s men had mastered the conditions — and a turning pitch. Their triumph augurs well for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup, which will also be held in the UAE. Pakistan are a team in transition, having dispensed with batting stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Yet, this was their 10th victory in 14 T20 Internationals since Mike Hesson took over as limited-overs head coach. However, those games were against the likes of Bangladesh, the West Indies, Afghanistan and the UAE. Bigger tests await Pakistan in the Asia Cup, especially the clash against arch-rivals and world champions India — the first game between the neighbours since the four-day conflict this year. In a relatively straightforward group, which includes Oman and the UAE, this is the fixture that will indicate where Pakistan stand. The T20 World Cup will be held next year and the Pakistan Cricket Board wants to maximise the number of matches to help the team gel further. Pakistan host South Africa across three formats, including a three-game T20 series, starting October and will then host Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in a tri-series the following month.

The aim now should be to trust the head coach and the process. The PCB has been trigger-happy in Mohsin Naqvi’s tenure as chairman, with a revolving door for coaches, players and selectors. Coach Hesson has shortlisted players that he feels will take the T20 team forward. In the victory against Afghanistan, Pakistan showed adaptability. It was not about being gung-ho from the first ball. Salman said Pakistan was finally in good shape. Now the emphasis should be on continuity.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025