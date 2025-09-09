E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Man killed in Kaghan bear attack

A Correspondent Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:10am

MANSEHRA: A black bear killed a man in the Paras area of Kaghan Valley on Monday.

“The bear entered the populated area in search of food and attacked the man. Despite repeated requests, the wildlife department has failed to prevent wild animals from straying into villages in the area,” Mohammad Basharat, a resident, told reporters.

The victim, Fazlur Rehman, was taking his herd to nearby fields for grazing when the bear attacked him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a local health facility, where doctors pronounced him dead. His body was later handed over to the family.

Mr Basharat said residents had earlier sought the wildlife department’s help after wild animals repeatedly killed their goats and cattle, but no action was taken. “Now a human has been killed in broad daylight. If preventive measures are not adopted, more lives may be lost in attacks by wild creatures,” he warned.

The dense alpine forests are the natural habitat of leopards, black and brown bears, which often descend onto populated areas in search of food.

According to the wildlife department, these animals mostly attack livestock, though female bears can turn aggressive if their cubs are threatened or stolen.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

