Transparency crucial

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Peace and youth’ (July 24), which expressed views that appeared very tempting, but lacked practical framework. The proposals — all of them — seemed unfeasible, especially in the context of Pakistan’s larger social setup. Peace should be the prime responsibility of the state, not of the individuals, particularly the young who are already facing extreme unemployment due to the incompetence of educational and political institutions.

The young generation should not be expected to play the role of peacemakers. The burden of peace-making rests solely with the state and those who make political decisions as public representatives. The youth should be given a sense of hope, which, unfortunately, is not quite the case today. The way to do that is by way of promoting and ensuring transparency and accountability in every field of life.

Ghulam Hussain

Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025