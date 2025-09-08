E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Transparency crucial

From the Newspaper Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

THIS is with reference to the article ‘Peace and youth’ (July 24), which expressed views that appeared very tempting, but lacked practical framework. The proposals — all of them — seemed unfeasible, especially in the context of Pakistan’s larger social setup. Peace should be the prime responsibility of the state, not of the individuals, particularly the young who are already facing extreme unemployment due to the incompetence of educational and political institutions.

The young generation should not be expected to play the role of peacemakers. The burden of peace-making rests solely with the state and those who make political decisions as public representatives. The youth should be given a sense of hope, which, unfortunately, is not quite the case today. The way to do that is by way of promoting and ensuring transparency and accountability in every field of life.

Ghulam Hussain
Hyderabad

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crop devastation
08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

THE devastation unleashed by the floods across Punjab — with Sindh facing a similar situation — is nothing short...
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...
Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.