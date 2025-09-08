Strike in Balochistan today against BNP-M rally attack

QUETTA: Six opposition political parties have announced a complete wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across Balochistan on Monday (today) to protest against the suicide bombing that targeted a BNP-Mengal public meeting at Shahwani Stadium on Sept 2.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, former National Party senator Mir Kabir Muhammad Shahi, and ANP leader Asghar Achakzai remained unhurt in the suicide attack as they had left the venue just a few minutes before the blast.

Traders, transporters, and businesses pledge support to opposition alliance

Leaders of six opposition parties — Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Tehreek Tahaffuz-i-Aain-i-Pakistan, Awami National Party (ANP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, and National Party — strongly condemned the tragic incident in a meeting and announced a complete shutter-down and wheel-jam strike throughout the province.

They declared that during the strike highways, intercity roads, and routes leading to Quetta airport and railway station would be blocked. Other airports in the province would also be shut, with no air travel allowed.

Opposition leaders and their supporters also distributed pamphlets about the strike among traders, business centres, hotels, and the general public. They urged the business community and transporters to support the strike.

Trader organisations and transporters had already expressed their support for the strike call. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with other business associations, also announced closure of businesses across the province in solidarity with the victims of the suicide bombing.

Though the government has not announced the closure of its educational institutions today, the Private Schools Association declared that all private schools, colleges, and universities would remain closed.

