E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Two die in Pindi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am

RAWALPINDI: Two persons were killed in separate incidents on Saturday, police said.

Police said Faizan Saif , 21, and Mohammad Aqeel, 20, were riding on a motorcycle when their vehicle slipped and crashed into the roadside footpath. As a result, Faizan died while Aqeel was injured. The dead and the injured were shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

In another incident, a person died after falling from a building in the limits of Chaklala police. Police said Sagheer, who had been serving as a private security supervisor at an under-construction building in Dhoke Kala Khan, fell down from the rooftop of the building. He was brought to BBH by his colleague where doctors declared him dead.

Another motorcyclist sustained injuries after being struck by a kite string on Rawal Road on Saturday.

According to reports, Habit Khan, 70, was travelling on a motorcycle from Rawal Road to Sadiqabad when he was struck by a kite string due to which he sustained injuries on his head and left shoulder.

The injured was shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) where he was stated to be in stable condition.

The Punjab government has imposed a ban on kite flying and selling in Rawalpindi district.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

