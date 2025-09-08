Two women die in lightning strikes

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two women died while a man was injured as lightning struck them in Shorkot and Pirmahal on Sunday.

In the first incident, an elderly woman died while her husband was injured when lightning struck them at village Kakki Nau Soem in Shorkot tehsil of Jhang district on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 said both Zohran Bibi (60) and her husband Sultan Ahmad (65) were sitting under a shed outside their house when lightning struck it, killing Zohran and injuring Sultan. The injured Sultan was shifted to Shorkot Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

In the second incident in village Jatti Kutti of Pirmahal, lightning struck a woman when Sattan Bibi (40) was cutting fodder for her animals during rain. She was critically injured and was shifted to Pirmahal THQ Hospital where she expired.

ELECTROCUTED: At Chak 244-GB of Gojra, an electrician was electrocuted. Faisal Irshad (20) was removing electric decoration lights installed for Eid Milad during the rain from the roof of a house when his hand touched a live electric wire. He received electric shocks and died instantly.

MURDER CASE: A lawyer and his five accomplices were booked in triple murder in Faisalabad DHQ Hospital.

Jafar Ali, the complainant who was also injured and admitted to DHQ Hospital, alleged that after a scuffle between his group and rival group, some members of his group were injured. They were sent by Saddar police to DHQ Hospital to get medico-legal certificates. As they were going towards the emergency ward, Tahir Aslam Loona advocate and his five accomplices opened fire on them. As a result his two nephews, Babar and Sabir, died instantly while the complainant and a passer-by were injured. One Mulazam Hussain of the other group was also killed. On the other hand, Tahir Aslam Loona, in a video statement on social media, claimed that when he and his group’s wounded persons were on the way to the emergency ward at DHQ hospital, they were attacked by 16 opponents. As a result of their firing, his relative, Mulazam Hussain, and two men of the opponent group died.

BOOKED: Kotwali police of Faisalabad booked 35 people for blocking roads.

Complainant ASI Mudassar Nazir said Shahbaz Ahmad and his 34 accomplices created hurdles during their protest at District Council Chowk as a result traffic remained out of gear. The protesters told reporters that their relative Masood had been arrested in triple murder case by Tandlianwala police and they had come to know that police wanted to kill him in a fake encounter. They were holding a demon to stop extrajudicial killing.

RAPED: A 10-year-old girl was raped by a man at Chak 276 JB Dandewal of Faisalabad. Thikriwala police said the suspect lured girl to his house from the street where he raped her. Police spokesperson claimed that suspect had been arrested.

In another case, a nine-year-old boy was raped by a youth at Chak 423-JB, Gojra. Gojra Saddar police said the suspect took the victim to a government primary school on some pretext where he raped him.Police have arrested the suspect.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025