E-Paper | September 06, 2025

Ravi flood causes extensive damage to Sahiwal’s road network

Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 10:20am

Heavy flooding from the Ravi River has caused extensive damage to Sahiwal’s road infrastructure, cutting off connections to several districts and communities.

Three main roads linking Sahiwal with Toba Tek Singh, Kamalia, Faisalabad, Gojra, Arifwala, Burewala, Vehari, Khanewal and Pakpattan have been completely washed away at multiple points with breaches exceeding 200 feet.

Additionally, six smaller roads in villages are now impassable. They include:

  • The road from Murad Kay Katiya to Chak 18B/7-R,
  • Kachi Pakki to Jhangi Sial
  • Kachi Pakki to Mauza Siyal
  • Chandini Chowk to Chichawatni
  • Purani Chichawatni to Chak 119/7 D-R and
  • Kachi Paki to Chak 104/7-R.

The damage isn’t just to the road surface; approximately 100 culverts (known as pulli) have been destroyed and floodwater has eroded the ground beneath the roads in some areas.

