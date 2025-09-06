PM Shehbaz vows continued support for Palestinians at all world forums

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday vowed that Pakistan will continue its unwavering support to the people of Palestine by raising the issue of genocide of Palestinians in Gaza at the hands of brutal Israeli forces, at all international forums.

The prime minister made this pledge during a meeting with Adviser to the President of Palestine on Religious Affairs and Chief Justice of the Shariat Court, Mahmoud Siddiqui Alhabash, who is leading a Palestinian delegation attending the Seerat Conference here, alongside the Imam of Al Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian Ambassador.

“During the meeting, the prime minister conveyed his warm regards to Dr Mahmoud Abbass, President of Palestine. He reaffirmed the unwavering support of the people of Pakistan to the Palestinian cause and assured the Palestinian side that Pakistan would continue to lend its full support for the brotherly people of Palestine, who have rendered enormous sacrifices and bravely faced Israeli brutal aggression,” a statement from the PM Office said.

“The prime minister further assured that he would continue to raise his voice with full force for the rights of the Palestinian people at every diplomatic forum,” the press release said.

On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the prime minister reassured the Palestinian delegation that Pakistan would continue to dispatch humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza, who have been subjected to a man-made famine by Israeli occupation forces.

The adviser to the Palestinian president conveyed the deepest gratitude of the Palestinian people to the people and government of Pakistan for their consistent and unflinching support.

Recalling the longstanding and historic bonds between the people of Pakistan and Palestine, they said that Pakistan was a source of strength for them in this difficult time. The Palestinian side also offered their condolences over the recent floods in Pakistan.

At the end of the meeting, a letter from President Mahmoud Abbas was also handed over to the prime minister.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025