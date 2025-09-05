E-Paper | September 05, 2025

British court convicts asylum seeker of assault

AFP Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

CHELMSFORD: A court in England on Thursday convicted an Ethiopian asylum seeker of the sexual assault of a teenage girl and a woman, a case that ignited weeks of angry protests.

Hadush Kebatu was arrested on July 8 in Epping, northeast of London, after the two teenage victims complained he had tried to touch their legs. The 14-year-old girl also said he had tried to kiss her.

After a three-day trial, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence.

Kebatu, thought to be 38, was staying at the Bell Hotel in Epping, where about 130 other refugees were housed and which following his arrest for the assaults became the target of repeated protests.

The demonstrations, fuelled by online anger, swiftly spread to other towns where asylum seekers were believed to be housed, as well as sparking counter-demonstrations. Kebatu, who arrived in the UK on a small boat across the Channel at the end of June, had told the court he did not ask the girl for a kiss.

He only said “hello” to her and her friend because he was “worried about my asylum case”, he added.

“I’m not a wild animal. I can’t do these kind of things. These are children, new generation,” he said, speaking through an interpreter.

He alleged that the woman was “drunk” and that she had said to him: “You are very handsome — you need to come to my house.” The teenager said he had told her he wanted to have a baby with her after she offered him pizza because he looked hungry.

The judge told the court there was “clear and consistent evidence he interacted with the children.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...