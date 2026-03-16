E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Is India’s capital ready to pay pollution tax?

The Statesman | ANN Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 07:26am
— Courtesy The Statesman
— Courtesy The Statesman
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Will India’s Capital in near future start treating roads as chargeable “scarce” resource instead of “free” public utility? At least, an expert panel that met the Delhi Environment Minister seems to think so.

Apart from several other suggestions, the expert panel drawn from top-notch think tanks, suggested congestion pricing to be introduced in Delhi to mitigate pollution and vehicular congestion at the same time.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the government is working on a sector-wise strategy to reduce emissions across the city.

“We are focusing on major pollution sources through targeted actions in every area. Many expert suggestions align with our ongoing policies, and where further research is needed we are prioritising rigorous assessment so that the impact of our measures can be clearly seen in the coming years,” the minister added.

The expert panel reviewed pollution contributions from different sources and prioritised solutions that address emissions at their origin. Transport emissions remained a major focus during the deliberations.

Industry practices, waste burning and dust from construction activities were identified as other critical areas requiring stronger enforcement and better monitoring.

Officials shared updates on ongoing efforts such as expanding authorised scrapping facilities, improving waste handling systems and enhancing dust control measures at construction sites.

Experts suggested strategies to manage ageing vehicles, improve public transport accessibility and strengthen policies aimed at reducing vehicular pollution.

Improved planning of construction schedules and staggered timings for institutions to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion in the city were among the other suggestions given by the experts.

They also shared ideas related to expanding charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and strengthening vehicle scrapping mechanisms were also examined.—The Statesman (India)/ANN

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026

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