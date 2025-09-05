Two tribesmen shot dead in Surab

KHUZDAR: Two members of the Zehri tribe were gunned down by unidentified armed men on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway in Surab district of Kalat division on Thursday.

Officials said the assailants, riding a motorcycle, opened indiscriminate fire on a car in the Jewa Lakhoryan area of Surab, killing two people travelling in the vehicle.

Levies personnel reached the site soon after the incident and shifted the bodies to the district hospital in Surab. The deceased had sustained multiple bullet wounds which proved fatal.

They were identified as Rasool Bakhsh Zehri and Talib Ali Zehri, who were travelling from Khuzdar to Surab. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The motive behind the killings could not be ascertained immediately. Levies have launched an investigation and are conducting raids to arrest the attackers who fled after the assault.

Grenade attack

Meanwhile, one person was injured in a hand grenade attack on Sariab Police Station in Quetta late on Thursday evening. Police said that unidentified assailants riding a motorbike hurled a grenade at the station, but it fell short of the target and exploded outside the building. A passerby, identified as Ghulam Qadir, was injured in the blast and shifted to Civil Hospital.

