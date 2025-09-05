E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Man shot dead in Orangi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead in Orangi Town on Thursday, police said.

They said that 30-year-old Zain Hameed was gunned down by unidentified assailants near ZMC Park.

Mominabad SHO Meraj Anwar said that during the initial probe, it transpired that the victim had been called by someone to the spot where he was subsequently killed.

He added that investigators had obtained significant clues regarding the suspects’ identity and the possible motive. The officer also indicated that the murder might be linked to an issue involving a girl.

However, he noted that the police were waiting for relatives to lodge an FIR in order to initiate formal legal proceedings.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...