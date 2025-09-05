Man shot dead in Orangi

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead in Orangi Town on Thursday, police said.

They said that 30-year-old Zain Hameed was gunned down by unidentified assailants near ZMC Park.

Mominabad SHO Meraj Anwar said that during the initial probe, it transpired that the victim had been called by someone to the spot where he was subsequently killed.

He added that investigators had obtained significant clues regarding the suspects’ identity and the possible motive. The officer also indicated that the murder might be linked to an issue involving a girl.

However, he noted that the police were waiting for relatives to lodge an FIR in order to initiate formal legal proceedings.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025