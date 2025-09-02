E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Man killed in Uthal shooting

Behram Baloch Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

GWADAR: A man was gunned down in Uthal town shooting on Monday.

Police said the armed mo­­torcyclist targeted Muham­­mad Abbas, a resident of Kalat, in the Uthal area.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the spot. Police shifted the body to Uthal hospital. The motive for the killing could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, a man, Sami­ullah, was found shot dead in the Zndine area of Panjgur. Residents informed administration about the unattended body, which was later shifted to to Panjgur district hospital.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

