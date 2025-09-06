Movie review: Elio

Are you a fan of Pixar’s buddy films, from Toy Story (1995) to Luca (2021)? Do you love movies where two friends take up the challenge by themselves? If so, then Elio delivers a similar feeling, with a fun, colourful and heart-warming adventure into the unknown.

The story follows 11-year-old Elio, a boy who struggles to find his place. Living with his aunt after losing his parents, Elio feels both left out and lost. He does not have many friends, and dreams of making contact with aliens, setting up a radio and even establishing a pickup spot in the hope they’ll find him. To his surprise, they do.

The 14-year-old coming-of-age Yonas Kibreab voices Elio, while Aunt Olga, an Air Force Major who gave up her dream of becoming an astronaut to raise her nephew, is voiced by none other than Zoe Saldaña (The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avatar).

Elio faces the challenge of proving himself among strange creatures who see him as humanity’s representative. Elio befriends Glordon, voiced by Remy Edgerly, who is also the son of the fearsome warlord Lord Grigon (voiced by Brad Garrett). Grigon is hell bent on destroying the Communiverse, whose people beamed up Elio, as revenge.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi and Adrian Molina, and written by Julia Cho, Mark Hammer and Mike Jones, this 98-minute animated feature strikes a perfect balance between humour and heart. There are laugh-out-loud moments with quirky alien characters and hilarious misunderstandings — such as Elio being mistaken for an intergalactic ambassador or angering the warlord father of his new alien friend.

Visually, Elio looks amazing. Pixar showcases bright planets, glowing stars and numerous humorous, creative alien designs. None of the aliens is scary, so even younger kids can enjoy them.

The movie’s speed feels just right, with a good mix of action, jokes and emotional moments. You might be laughing at the silly alien council and enjoying the exciting space scenes, while the elders would definitely like the touching story.

The message is clear: being brave does not mean you are never scared — it means you face your fears and still do the right thing.

Ultimately, Elio is more than just a space adventure. It is a story about accepting yourself, even when you feel different. Like Pixar’s best friend films, Elio shows us that the most powerful thing you can be… is yourself.

