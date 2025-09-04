Principal arrested for allegedly raping student

RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday said they had arrested the principal of a private academy over the alleged rape and forced abortion of a Grade 10 student, reported Dawn.com.

The student, a resident of Khayaban-i-Sir Syed of Rawalpindi’s Pirwadhai town, had lodged a first information report (FIR) with the police on Monday under Sections 338A (punishment for Isqat-i-haml) and 376i (punishment for rape) of the Pakistan Penal Code, alleging that her academy’s principal raped her multiple times and forced her to have an abortion.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the principal, who was childless, had offered to marry her while she was studying in Grade 10.

She reportedly told him to approach her parents regarding the matter.

She further said that the principal started coming closer to her and assured her that he would help her get good marks in the matriculation examination, convincing her to have physical relations with him.

Human Rights Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar earlier ordered an “immediate and transparent” investigation into the incident, according to a statement issued today by Tarar’s office. The minister ordered the suspect’s immediate arrest and sought a report on the incident.

“The provision of justice to the affected student should be ensured under all circumstances,” Tarar, who is also the law minister, was quoted as saying.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025