Gepco tower collapses in Ravi, nullahs flood

NAROWAL: Water levels in the Ravi and the Dek and Baen nullahs have once again started rising, leading to the collapse of a transmission tower of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco).

Reports said a tower of Gepco’s 132 KV transmission line collapsed due to erosion caused by the fast-flowing waters of the Nullah Dek. As a result, electricity supply from 15 feeders connected to the Zafarwal grid has been suspended. Local residents and the irrigation department have been unable to halt the ongoing erosion. Floodwaters have also washed away the connecting roads and protective embankments in the affected areas.

Flood victims are facing numerous hardships, including difficulties in obtaining fodder for their animals, especially those lacking national identity cards.

The floodwaters in Nullah Dek continue to erode the protective embankments of three villages, prompting the Narowal district administration to evacuate residents from villages near the nullah.

Farmers without ID cards complain of denial of water, fodder for animals in relief camps

Heavy rains in occupied Kashmir have caused a fast-moving flood wave to surge into Nullah Dek, accelerating soil erosion of protective bunds in the villages of Lahri, Deoli, Ballianwala and Skroor. This has resulted in the destruction of a madressah in village Moga, as well as houses, shops, and animal shelters in village Deoli.

Moreover, the floodwaters have severed land connections to villages Sapwal, Moga, and Skroor. The rapidly advancing flood wave is threatening houses in Deoli village.

Earlier, the Hanjali Bridge had collapsed due to high floodwaters in the Dek, disrupting traffic between Zafarwal and Sialkot.

Ahmed Iqbal, local MPA and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Punjab, described the situation as uncontrollable due to the relentless flood surges in the Dek. He acknowledged the efforts of local residents and the irrigation department to reinforce embankments but warned that continuous heavy rains in occupied Kashmir - recorded at a rate of 8 mm per hour - were contributing to the crisis.

MPA Iqbal urged residents of villages including Jangu Chak, Boi, Skroor, Lahri Khurd, Lahri Kalan, Tanda, Moga, Mangwal, Deoli, and Chohali to immediately move to designated flood relief camps or shift to their relatives and friends.

Narowal Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza informedDawnthat flood relief camps have been established in Rupochak, Darman, and Lahri, providing necessary facilities for displaced families. He appealed to flood victims to move to these camps promptly, along with their families and animals.

Local journalist Aamir Irshad reported the imminent risk of the safety embankment breaking due to the fast-moving floodwaters. The district administration has already evacuated villages adjacent to Nullah Dek, warning that more than 100 villages could be submerged if the rain-fed nullah’s dam collapses.

In Shakargarh Tehsil, two small bridges on Pindi Gulshan Road were washed away by floodwaters, cutting off land access to Nathu Kot, Kala Chichi, Katarian, and seven other villages. Many residents remain trapped without access to medicine, food, or fodder.

Farmers Muhammad Afzal and Shoaib Ali spoke of the difficulties faced in flood relief camps, including denial of water and fodder for animals to those lacking ID cards. They described how, during the rainy season, many are forced to remain outdoors with their animals because their homes and fields are submerged.

The victims have demanded urgent intervention from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to address the worsening situation.

Currently, water levels have reached 52,100 cusecs at Kot Nainan and 57,360 cusecs at Jassar on the Ravi, while Baen and Dek are also experiencing elevated flows.

A spokesperson for Gepco confirmed the collapse of the 132KV transmission tower supplying power to Pasrur and Zafarwal due to erosion of the Dek. Gepco teams are on site and will commence restoration work as soon as water levels recede, under the direction of Chief Executive Engineer Muhammad Ayub.

Meanwhile, the Sialkot district administration carried out a major operation against encroachments along Nullah Aik, during which more than 10 illegal structures were demolished.

The operation was supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abbas Zulqarnain and Assistant Commissioner (City) Khwaja Muhammad Umair Mahmood. Heavy machinery was used during the operation.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Khwaja Umair Mahmood said the district administration was pursuing a zero tolerance policy against encroachments.

He said the anti-encroachment operation was also continuing at other locations in the city. He said illegal fences were also removed during the operation.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025