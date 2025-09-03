E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Nutech launches new MS, PhD programmes

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

ISLAMABAD: National University of Technology (Nutech) has launched MS and PhD programmes, which showcased international collaboration through MS in Climate Change and Environmental Informatics (CCEI).

“Nutech has officially launched new MS programmes in Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, along with a pioneering European Union-funded MS programme in Climate Change and Environmental Informatics (CCEI), aimed at addressing environmental challenges through data-driven solutions,” says a press release issued by the university.

“Nutech also announced the introduction of PhD programmes in civil engineering, computer engineering, and computer science,” it said and added that launching ceremony was held at Nutech which was attended by Philipp Oliver Gross, chargé d’affaires, EU to Pakistan; Ambassador of Romania Dr Dan Stoenescu, German Ambassador Ina Lepel, Irish envoy Mary O’Neil; Charge d’ Affaires Interim Peter Emil Nielsenand Tihomir Madzhev, first secretary Embassy of Bulgaria.

During the event, the delegation was briefed on the Euramus Active Project, as well as Nutech’s innovative academic model and national contributions in applied technological education.

On the occasion, Philipp Oliver Gross highlighted that the newly launched MS Climate Change and Environmental Informatics programme will equip students to tackle climate change with confidence and innovation.

Dr Dan Stoenescu and Ina Lepe also commended Nutech’s academic leadership in starting the new programme and enrollment of students in MS programmes exceeding expectations, which will open new endeavors, encourage academic response to real solutions and make meaningful innovation with the highest close collaboration with industries.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...