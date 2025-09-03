Nutech launches new MS, PhD programmes

ISLAMABAD: National University of Technology (Nutech) has launched MS and PhD programmes, which showcased international collaboration through MS in Climate Change and Environmental Informatics (CCEI).

“Nutech has officially launched new MS programmes in Artificial Intelligence Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, along with a pioneering European Union-funded MS programme in Climate Change and Environmental Informatics (CCEI), aimed at addressing environmental challenges through data-driven solutions,” says a press release issued by the university.

“Nutech also announced the introduction of PhD programmes in civil engineering, computer engineering, and computer science,” it said and added that launching ceremony was held at Nutech which was attended by Philipp Oliver Gross, chargé d’affaires, EU to Pakistan; Ambassador of Romania Dr Dan Stoenescu, German Ambassador Ina Lepel, Irish envoy Mary O’Neil; Charge d’ Affaires Interim Peter Emil Nielsenand Tihomir Madzhev, first secretary Embassy of Bulgaria.

During the event, the delegation was briefed on the Euramus Active Project, as well as Nutech’s innovative academic model and national contributions in applied technological education.

On the occasion, Philipp Oliver Gross highlighted that the newly launched MS Climate Change and Environmental Informatics programme will equip students to tackle climate change with confidence and innovation.

Dr Dan Stoenescu and Ina Lepe also commended Nutech’s academic leadership in starting the new programme and enrollment of students in MS programmes exceeding expectations, which will open new endeavors, encourage academic response to real solutions and make meaningful innovation with the highest close collaboration with industries.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025