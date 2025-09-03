Bid to transport spurious meat foiled

CHITRAL: The district administration foiled an attempt to transport a large quantity of spurious calf meat from Peshawar to Chitral and arrested Adnan Khan of Gul Bahar, Peshawar.

This is the second incident of its kind this week wherein an attempt to transport rotten and spoiled meat to Chitral and sell it at high prices as goat meat was foiled.

According to sources, the additional assistant commissioner Darosh, Khalilullah, with the help of Chitral Levies, while checking spoiled and unusable meat brought in vehicles from Peshawar and Pindi, recovered a large quantity of calf meat less than a week ago from a flying coach, which was being brought to Chitral to sell to consumers as mutton.

A case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Ashrait under sections 269 and 273 of the Pakistan Penal Code after the meat was seized.

During the initial investigation, it was found that a mafia was active in selling dead buffalo calves from Peshawar and other cities at high prices, as goat meat.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025