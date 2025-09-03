E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Bid to transport spurious meat foiled

A Correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

CHITRAL: The district administration foiled an attempt to transport a large quantity of spurious calf meat from Peshawar to Chitral and arrested Adnan Khan of Gul Bahar, Peshawar.

This is the second incident of its kind this week wherein an attempt to transport rotten and spoiled meat to Chitral and sell it at high prices as goat meat was foiled.

According to sources, the additional assistant commissioner Darosh, Khalilullah, with the help of Chitral Levies, while checking spoiled and unusable meat brought in vehicles from Peshawar and Pindi, recovered a large quantity of calf meat less than a week ago from a flying coach, which was being brought to Chitral to sell to consumers as mutton.

A case has been registered against the accused at Police Station Ashrait under sections 269 and 273 of the Pakistan Penal Code after the meat was seized.

During the initial investigation, it was found that a mafia was active in selling dead buffalo calves from Peshawar and other cities at high prices, as goat meat.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...