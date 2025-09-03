Education, health, info-tech govt priority: CM aide

PESHAWAR: The special assistant to the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on science and information technology, Dr Shafqat Ayaz, has said that in line with the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur the provincial government is taking revolutionary steps in fields of education, health and information technology.

He said this at the graduation ceremony of Noor Nursing College in Buner as the chief guest, which was organised under the umbrella of health and education system.

In his address, Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said that youth were the real asset of the nation and equipping them with education, skills and modern digital technology was the government’s top priority so they could play a significant role both at the national and international fronts.

He said that education and health were the foundations of any society’s progress, which was why the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving special attention to these sectors. He said that several new IT-based initiatives were being launched to strengthen these fields and their positive outcomes would soon be realised.

Dr. Shafqat further highlighted that the “Khyber Pass Digital ID System” has been introduced, marking a milestone for the province. This system will ensure transparent, easy, and modern access to government services for citizens. Similarly, citizen facilitation centres (CFCs) are being established in all the districts of the province, where multiple government services will be provided under one roof, he said.

The special assistant announced that the provincial government would soon launch free Wi-Fi zones at public places to enable students and youth to benefit directly from the digital world.

He also shared that the ‘e-basta’ (digital schoolbag) programme was being introduced to reduce the burden of books and promote a modern education system. Additionally, the ‘e-ricksha’ project would be launched, providing youth with eco-friendly transport solutions and new employment opportunities.

Dr Shafqat Ayaz said these initiatives are a major step towards the vision of Digital Pakistan, opening new doors of education and skill development for youth, while ensuring public convenience and transparent governance.

He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, KP was rapidly entering into modern era of technology and was being developed as a role model province.

In conclusion, Dr Ayaz distributed shields and commemorative certificates among the graduating students.

